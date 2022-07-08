ITP to perform special duties against one-wheelers on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will perform special duties on Eid day to maintain traffic discipline in the city, especially to check stunts of one-wheelers, bikers riding without silencers and those misbehaving with families during travel on roads.

A special traffic enforcement plan has been chalked out by SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer following directions of IGP Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Special squads have been constituted and traffic cops will perform their duties at main avenues and public places to ensure a smooth flow of traffic there.

SSP (Traffic) has also constituted special teams to check one-wheeling and driving motorbikes without silencers by youngsters on the boulevards of the city.

He said special vigilance would be maintained against those involved in road stunts and no such activities will be tolerated. ITP would ensure action as per law against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) congratulated the citizens on the occasion of Eid and appealed to them to cooperate with the police by following traffic rules so that an exemplary traffic system could be maintained in the city.