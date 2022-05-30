ITP to prosecute over violation of one-way

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday decided to take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic rules and constituted special teams for action against those involved in violating one-way and signals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday decided to take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic rules and constituted special teams for action against those involved in violating one-way and signals.

The newly appointed SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that special squads have been constituted to check violation of traffic rules which would be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their own supervision.

Special awareness campaigns would be also launched on the risks and dangers of one-way and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts would be aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which the public would be informed about the risks of violating one-way traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) said that those violating one-way would not be fined but to be prosecuted as per law. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police to ensure safe road environment and follow traffic laws not only to secure their own lives but of other road users.