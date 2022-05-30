UrduPoint.com

ITP To Prosecute Over Violation Of One-way

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 02:59 PM

ITP to prosecute over violation of one-way

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday decided to take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic rules and constituted special teams for action against those involved in violating one-way and signals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday decided to take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic rules and constituted special teams for action against those involved in violating one-way and signals.

The newly appointed SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that special squads have been constituted to check violation of traffic rules which would be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their own supervision.

Special awareness campaigns would be also launched on the risks and dangers of one-way and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts would be aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which the public would be informed about the risks of violating one-way traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) said that those violating one-way would not be fined but to be prosecuted as per law. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police to ensure safe road environment and follow traffic laws not only to secure their own lives but of other road users.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Road Traffic Srinagar All

Recent Stories

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey ..

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Two members of motorbike lifter gang arrested

Two members of motorbike lifter gang arrested

2 minutes ago
 Police mobilize security apparatus

Police mobilize security apparatus

2 minutes ago
 Six dacoits arrested, valuables recovered

Six dacoits arrested, valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 Heads roll at Aussie power giant after green takeo ..

Heads roll at Aussie power giant after green takeover bid

2 minutes ago
 Two accused allegedly involved in illegal arms tra ..

Two accused allegedly involved in illegal arms transportation arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.