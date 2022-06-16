ITP to suspend driving licenses of habitual traffic rules' violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to suspend the driving licenses of habitual violators of traffic rules to ensure traffic discipline and safe road environment in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that ITP has introduced a system for accountability of those involved in violation of traffic rules.

He said that digital challan record would be reviewed on continuous basis and license of those would be cancelled involved in repeated violation of traffic laws.

He has also directed the Zonal DSPs to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take strict action against violators. In its first move, ITP scrutinized the digital challan record and listed 17 persons under sections 15 & 16 of Motor Vehicle Ordinance who were found involved in repeated violations.

Out of these 17 violators, six were directed to attend traffic rules and road safety classes for five days while process has been initiated to cancel driving licenses of 11 other persons.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that no laxity would be tolerated in maintaining traffic discipline and safe road environment to be ensured at every cost. He also directed education wing to provide awareness to the road users about traffic rules He said that offenders violating traffic rules will face strict action.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer urged the people to follow traffic laws, otherwise driving license would be canceled for frequent violators. He said the decision has been made to implement traffic laws in real sense across the city so that lives of people can be saved from fatal accidents.