ITP To Take Action Against Food Delivery Staff, Online Cabs Over Violation Of Traffic Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against food delivery boys and online cab drivers over violation of traffic rules and check the driving licenses of staff serving in various outlets.

Police source said that management of food delivery and online cab companies have assured ITP for their cooperation to minimize the violation of traffic rules.

He said that a special meeting was also held with the management of food delivery and online cab companies.

It was agreed to provide information about the staff recruited in food delivery companies and to resolve the increasing complaints from the citizens. The purpose of all such exercise is to prevent violations of traffic rules and ensure a coordinated traffic system in the city.

The source said that ITP has taken serious notice of increasing violations by the food delivery boys and bike riders of the private companies who don't use helmets, number plates on their vehicles and indulge in over- speeding, rash driving, signal violation, lane and one way violations.

The future course of action has been agreed following which management of companies would ensure at the time of recruitment that the inductees have a driving license and are fully aware of traffic rules.

The police source said that ITP will use all possible means to maintain the flow of traffic in the Federal capital and for the safe travel of citizens. He said that implementation of traffic rules will be ensured as SSP (Traffic) has issued special instructions to zonal DSPs for action against food delivery boys and online taxi drivers in case of any violation.

