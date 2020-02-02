UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP To Take Action Against Motorists Using HID Lights

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:30 PM

ITP to take action against motorists using HID lights

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was taking actions against motorists using High-Intensity Discharge lights to ensure safe road environment on the capital roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed the personnel to take stern actions against violators without discrimination to avoid accidents, ITP spokesman Sunday said.

He said special squads had been constituted and police pickets were erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue to curb the violators.

Night shift in-charge were leading the campaign while education wing was sensitizing the drivers about risks involved in using those lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 was also arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in that regard.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and prove themselves a responsible citizen.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Murree Road Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi CP, Mauritanian President hold talks

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, ERC to cooperate in humanitari ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.