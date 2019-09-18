UrduPoint.com
ITP To Take Stern Action Against Motorists Using LEDs, High Beam Lights

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:12 PM

ITP to take stern action against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets have been erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margallah Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

SSP (Traffic) said that a total of 5,009 motorists have been fined during current year for using high beam lights. He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

