ITP to take strict action against amateur drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.

SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists without helmets was to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.