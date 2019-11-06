UrduPoint.com
ITP Updating Citizens About Traffic Situation During Sit-in On Social Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:16 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was continuously updating citizens about traffic situation on roads during Azadi March of JUI-F through its pages on social media and official website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was continuously updating citizens about traffic situation on roads during Azadi March of JUI-F through its pages on social media and official website.

According to details, citizens may visit official website of ITP (www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk) or visit face book page of Islamabad traffic police or twitter handler @SSPTIP.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had directed to use this communication source effectively following which continuous update to citizens about situation of traffic on roads was being delivered.

Moreover, police spokesman said that ITP FM Radio 92.4 could be also tuned to get the latest information about situation on roads.

He said that ITP had taken special measures to ensure convenience to road users as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

