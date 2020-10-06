ITP urged to expand driving license services for motorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police's (ITP) current practice of offering limited driving license services to the motorists in the wake of coronavirus pandemic causes inconvenience to the visitors as they have to wait for several hours outside the office in a hope of getting a chance of entry into the office, located at in sector F-8 at the area dedicated for green belt.

The visitors, especially people from the outskirt areas of Federal Capital passionately called upon the ITP management to accommodate maximum number of the citizens by issuing more than 250 tokens every day.

The ITP have recently resumed driving license services after a hiatus of over six months with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep virus at the bay.

Akhtar Sharif, whose license expired in May and has to wait for another day, said the ITP should increase the number of tokens as he had been working in a private organization and especially took a leave to visit the office for license issuance.

"Unfortunately, I could not reach the ITP office early in the morning to get the token and now I am standing in a hope that I may be called inside the office for license issuance." He said he was not the only one expecting the call from inside of the office as there were a number of people, especially who had come from rural areas, stood in the long-queues outside the vicinity in hot and humid weather under the open sky.

Another citizen Bilal Shah from Bara Kahu said he could not come again and again so that was why he preferred to stay and wait in a hope that the police might started issuing more tokens after completing the license issuance process of already entered people.

He urged the authorities concerned to adopt people-friendly and fast procedures to save people from hardships and unnecessary travel.

When contacted, the ITP spokesperson told APP that the ITP had been serving more than 250 people each day on first come first-served basis, besides ensuring all the health guidelines in the view of novel coronavirus.

"We have a limited space and we can only accommodate only 250 people in a one-go due to the limited space in the vicinity of ITP office," he maintained.

He said the force was committed to ensure implementation of the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) including social distancing, use of face-mask, gloves and hand sanitizer in true letter and spirit within the vicinity of ITP office.

Another official of the ITP said the traffic office used to serve more than 250 applicants daily but in case of clearance of all the token holders from the prescribed procedure, more people, awaiting outside the office, were accommodated. "We are trying our best to serve the public in the prevailing situation," he added.

He urged the senior citizens and children to avoid visiting the traffic office.

