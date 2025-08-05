Open Menu

ITP Uses Drone Technology, Enforces Zero Tolerance To Fine 3,042 Traffic Violators

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ITP uses drone technology, enforces zero tolerance to fine 3,042 traffic violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took legal action against 3,042 vehicles and motorcycles for violating traffic laws during a week-long enforcement campaign.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that 212 motorcycles and 159 vehicles were impounded at police stations for various traffic violations during driving. The report noted that 764 drivers were fined for lane violations, 114 for driving without a licence, 2,696 for illegal parking, and 1,213 for driving in the wrong direction.

Similarly, 1,325 challans were issued for fancy number plates, 1,174 for signal violations, 1,386 for riding without a helmet, and 93 for driving without a valid fitness certificate.

Using drone technology, 94 drivers were fined and 25 others were issued awareness notices during the week.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) , Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, directed traffic staff to continue indiscriminate action under the special campaign and stressed that a “zero-tolerance” policy is being enforced against traffic violations. He instructed officers to ensure that no one drives without a licence and urged citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel to maintain road safety.

/APP-rzr-mkz

