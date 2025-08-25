ITP vows strict action against parking violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Majid Iqbal has issued strict instructions to all zonal DSPs to ensure zero tolerance against illegal parking in the Federal capital, directing that action against violators be intensified to maintain smooth traffic flow and road discipline.

An ITP official told APP on Monday that special teams have been deployed at shopping malls, commercial centers, markets, and major highways to take indiscriminate action against vehicles parked in no-parking zones and on footpaths.

SP Majid Iqbal emphasized that parking must be confined to designated areas, particularly in busy commercial hubs. “Footpaths are the right of pedestrians, and no encroachment or parking will be tolerated,” he added.

The spokesperson said ITP is committed to facilitating citizens visiting shopping and business centers by maintaining traffic discipline and ensuring uninterrupted road movement. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with traffic police by following rules so that an integrated traffic system can be ensured across the city./APP-rzr-mkz