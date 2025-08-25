Open Menu

ITP Vows Strict Action Against Parking Violations

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ITP vows strict action against parking violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Majid Iqbal has issued strict instructions to all zonal DSPs to ensure zero tolerance against illegal parking in the Federal capital, directing that action against violators be intensified to maintain smooth traffic flow and road discipline.

An ITP official told APP on Monday that special teams have been deployed at shopping malls, commercial centers, markets, and major highways to take indiscriminate action against vehicles parked in no-parking zones and on footpaths.

SP Majid Iqbal emphasized that parking must be confined to designated areas, particularly in busy commercial hubs. “Footpaths are the right of pedestrians, and no encroachment or parking will be tolerated,” he added.

The spokesperson said ITP is committed to facilitating citizens visiting shopping and business centers by maintaining traffic discipline and ensuring uninterrupted road movement. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with traffic police by following rules so that an integrated traffic system can be ensured across the city./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan