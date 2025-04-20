ITP Vows Zero Tolerance For Illegal Parking In Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken special measures to maintain traffic flow, improve the integrated traffic system, and ensure strict adherence to traffic laws, announcing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal parking in the Federal capital.
An official told APP that the ITP has launched indiscriminate action against drivers violating no-parking zones and those parking vehicles on footpaths. A dedicated squad has been formed to intensify the crackdown in shopping malls, markets, and commercial centers across Islamabad.
He said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has issued special instructions to all zonal DSPs to ensure the strict implementation of traffic laws in order to reduce violations and maintain road discipline.
CTO Zeeshan directed officers to take stringent and effective measures against those who obstruct traffic or disrupt smooth road movement.
Parking should be allowed only in designated areas within shopping centers, and violators will face strict action without any leniency, he added.
He further emphasized that pedestrians have the right to walk safely on footpaths, and no parking or obstruction will be tolerated on these pathways. He added that all possible facilities will be provided to citizens visiting commercial centers.
CTO said citizens have been urged to cooperate with the Islamabad Police by obeying traffic laws and playing their part in ensuring a smooth and disciplined traffic system in the city./APP-rzr-mkz
