UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP's Awareness Campaign In Full Swing To Control Lane Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

ITP's awareness campaign in full swing to control lane violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police's (ITP) awareness campaign to check lane violation is in full swing and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety of people and road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive, a spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman , Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among the citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain are creating awareness about the traffic rules.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Science Park, meets se ..

26 minutes ago

UAE to host new international cricket league title ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

2 hours ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.