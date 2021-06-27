(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police's (ITP) awareness campaign to check lane violation is in full swing and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety of people and road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive, a spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman , Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among the citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain are creating awareness about the traffic rules.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.