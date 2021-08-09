UrduPoint.com

ITP's Ayub Waziri Wins GBLA-4 By-election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

ITP's Ayub Waziri wins GBLA-4 by-election

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) Ayub Waziri has won by-election from GBLA-4 Nagar-1 constituency on Sunday, according to unofficial results.

Ayub Waziri came out on top with 5,242 votes, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Agha Beheshti came in second place with 5083 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Javed Hussain got 4194 votes.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan, the voter turnout was over 65 percent. No untoward incident was reported from any polling station during the election.

GB Election Commission had taken special measures to implement Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this by-election.

During polling, Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz and District Returning Officer Amina Zameer visited various polling stations and they expressed satisfaction over the polling process.

The seat had fallen vacant after opposition leader in GB Assembly from PPP Amjad Hussain had resigned from the constituency as he had won two seats, including Gilgit-1, during the general elections held in November last year.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party November Sunday From Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

42 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

42 minutes ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

3 hours ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

3 hours ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

4 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.