GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) Ayub Waziri has won by-election from GBLA-4 Nagar-1 constituency on Sunday, according to unofficial results.

Ayub Waziri came out on top with 5,242 votes, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Agha Beheshti came in second place with 5083 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Javed Hussain got 4194 votes.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan, the voter turnout was over 65 percent. No untoward incident was reported from any polling station during the election.

GB Election Commission had taken special measures to implement Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this by-election.

During polling, Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz and District Returning Officer Amina Zameer visited various polling stations and they expressed satisfaction over the polling process.

The seat had fallen vacant after opposition leader in GB Assembly from PPP Amjad Hussain had resigned from the constituency as he had won two seats, including Gilgit-1, during the general elections held in November last year.