ITP's Campaign In Full Swing To Check Traffic Rules Violations

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ITP's campaign in full swing to check traffic rules violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check violations of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to maintain traffic disciple in the city.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people while road users are being educated for lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis , Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has constituted special teams to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Strict checking is being made against those not using helmets during bike ride, using mobile phone and not fastening seat belts during drive.

ITP's team remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules ITP's FM Radio 92.

4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, SSP (Traffic) maintained. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he added.

>