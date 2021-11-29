UrduPoint.com

ITP's Campaign In Full Swing To Check Violations Of Traffic Rules

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

ITP's campaign in full swing to check violations of traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check major violations on roads and ensure safe road environment and traffic discipline in the city is in full swing.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Umar Khan has constituted special squads to check major violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

During this campaign, 64,754 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets over various violations while 51,521 others were fined for not using helmets during ride on bikes. Moreover, 495 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation,1500 for not having number plates, 1701 for violating one-way and 12 for involvement in one-wheeling.

As many as 2862 bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

Police spokesman said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Umar Khan are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

SSP Traffic has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in violation of traffic rules. He said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.

