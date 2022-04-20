UrduPoint.com

ITP's Campaign In Full Swing To Control Traffic Rules Violations

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ITP's campaign in full swing to control traffic rules violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check violation of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city, said the police spokesperson on Wednesday.

The main objective of the road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people while road users are being educated for lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis , Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has constituted special teams to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Strict checking is being made against those not using helmets during bike ride, using mobile phone and not fastening seat belts during drive.

ITP's team remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

The SSP appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violators of traffic rules would be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, Rai Mazhar Iqbal maintained.

The force issued traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP added.

