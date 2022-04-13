UrduPoint.com

ITP's Crackdown Against Wrong Parking In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

ITP's crackdown against wrong parking in full swing

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined a large number of motorists for the wrong parking along the main roads of different markets and sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined a large number of motorists for the wrong parking along the main roads of different markets and sectors.

According to a news release, the traffic police continued its crackdown against the wrong parking to ensure smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal directed all zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.

He was quoted as saying that the people should be treated politely while briefing them about the traffic laws.

"It is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there," he said adding the vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers.

"It is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the ITP has also launched a campaign to educate those citizens about the dedicated parking areas.

