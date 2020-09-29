UrduPoint.com
ITP's Education Campaign In Full Swing To Control Lane Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

ITP's education campaign in full swing to control lane violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check lane violation is in full swing and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people and road users are being educated for lane discipline during drive, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The ITP's squads remain present on all important roads to educate road users about traffic rules. The spokesman said that a total of 16,370 motorists had been fined during the ongoing year over lane violation.

The ITP's FM Radio 92.4, he said, was also disseminating the messages about road safety and educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.

He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules would be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.

