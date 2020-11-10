ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check lane violation is in full swing and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules to minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people and public is being apprised about lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar (Kashmir) highway for the purpose. Pamphlets and leaflets are also being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are creating awareness about traffic rules.

During the ongoing year, ITP fined to 19,735 drivers over lane violation. ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.