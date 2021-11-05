UrduPoint.com

ITP's Education Campaign In Full Swing To Control Lane Violation

The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check lane violation was in full swing and road users were being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio

The main objective of the road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people and road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive, a news release on Friday said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman , Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets were being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk were creating awareness about traffic rules.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

SP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules would be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.

