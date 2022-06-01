Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), as part of its enforcement drive launched to ensure lane discipline on the city roads, issued 30,923 fine tickets to the violators during the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), as part of its enforcement drive launched to ensure lane discipline on the city roads, issued 30,923 fine tickets to the violators during the current year.

According to the ITP spokesperson, the prime objective of this campaign was to ensure safety of people. For the purpose, he said, a large number of commuters and drivers were educated over the importance of following the lane discipline while driving.

As per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mustafa Tanveer constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, he added.

He further said that ITP's squads remained present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, and Srinagar Highway to educate road users about traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets were distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing were engaged to teach traffic rules to commuters, he informed.

The spokesperson said that ITP's FM Radio 92.4 was also disseminating the messages about road safety besides airing special transmissions to educate audience about traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against violators of the lane discipline as it might pose serious hazards to people's safety.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and fully cooperate with ITP to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.