ITP's Special Traffic Education Campaign Targets Underage Drivers, Violators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers and imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic Education and enforcement.
In this regard, Islamabad Traffic Police launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign to solve the traffic-related problems faced by the citizens on roads, a public relations officer told APP on Sunday.
He said that a campaign is underway against underage bikers, those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, zonal DSPs are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.
Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major highways and squares of Islamabad to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators.
Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens. Various teams of the education wing are spreading awareness about road safety rules among road users.
Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic rules violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at different police stations.
CTO Islamabad urged parents to fulfil their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. He added that the purpose of such a campaign was to protect the precious lives of citizens.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City shivers as cold wave intensifies2 minutes ago
-
Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad orders swift arrest of fugitives, enhances security measures2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Sindhi people on Sindhi Culture Day2 minutes ago
-
LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang13 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags22 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector22 minutes ago
-
Railway police recover stolen materials; two held22 minutes ago
-
Diabetes screening recommended for individuals aged 35 and above22 minutes ago
-
Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh32 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy32 minutes ago
-
Boy recovered from Mardan32 minutes ago