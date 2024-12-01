(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers and imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic Education and enforcement.

In this regard, Islamabad Traffic Police launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign to solve the traffic-related problems faced by the citizens on roads, a public relations officer told APP on Sunday.

He said that a campaign is underway against underage bikers, those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, zonal DSPs are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major highways and squares of Islamabad to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens. Various teams of the education wing are spreading awareness about road safety rules among road users.

Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic rules violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at different police stations.

CTO Islamabad urged parents to fulfil their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. He added that the purpose of such a campaign was to protect the precious lives of citizens.

