ITP’s Three-day Road Safety Campaign For Motorcyclists Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A three-day road safety campaign aimed at educating motorcyclists on traffic rules and safe riding practices concluded in the capital, on Thursday. The initiative, launched by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in collaboration with a private organization, focused on raising awareness and ensuring compliance with road safety regulations.
A public relations officer told APP that traffic police teams engaged with bikers, providing safety tips and highlighting the importance of helmets, side mirrors, and properly functioning indicators.
The campaign was carried out under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as part of efforts to establish a well-integrated traffic system and facilitate safe commuting for citizens.
During the first phase, motorcyclists with missing helmets, defective lights, and broken indicators were informed about necessary safety measures. Faulty equipment was also repaired to encourage compliance.
Special squads, supervised by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (R) Zeeshan Haider, were deployed on major city roads to assist and guide bikers. Motorcyclists were advised to replace defective mirrors and lighting systems within two days.
In the next phase, stricter enforcement will be implemented against those failing to comply with safety standards.
/APP-rzr-mkz
