ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Monday said that it would have been appropriate if the larger bench of the Supreme Court had issued an interim order.

Under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedures Act, a five-member larger bench would have been appropriate to hear the appeal as it was a matter of interpretation of Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution, the minister said in a statement about the SC order of suspending the Peshawar High Court's verdict about the reserved seats.

Azam Tarar said that a stay order should have been avoided in the matter of legislative power of the Parliament. It was hoped that the decision of the PHC would be upheld in the final decision, he added.

The minister said that Article 67 was clear that legislation passed by a member of the Parliament remained valid despite his disqualification.