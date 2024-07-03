Its Court Authority To Hear Case In-camera Or Not: CJ IHC
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday said that remarks made in the courtroom are part of the proceedings and people have right to know it.
He said that it is the job of the court to hear any case in-camera or not. He said that it is a wrong impression that the PEMRA is banning the reporting of the court observations.
The Chief Justice questioned whether something was wrongly reported on which PEMRA issued this notification. I don't think anything like this has happened from our High Court or any complaint has been sent by the registrar to PEMRA.
Chief Justice Amer Farooq gave these remarks during hearing the petitions of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association President Fayaz Mehmood and Supreme Court Press Association President Aqeel Afzal against PEMRA's notification regarding court reporting.
He said that let the public know what is happening. The IHC’s chief justice questioned that how many actions has PEMRA taken on false reporting in the last one year.
He said that reporters of IHCJA do absolutely correct and responsible reporting, the problem is that they sit in evening programs and pronounce judgments.
Justice Aamer Farooq said that even in the Supreme Court I am sure it will be the same, if someone does wrong, PEMRA will take action against him. He said that when the court issues a signed judgment, it becomes public property. He said that the decisions should be criticized rather the judges, adding that we should encourage debates on judicial decisions.
PEMRA's lawyer Saad Hashmi objected over the maintainability of the petition and said that directives were issued to media houses, the channels did not challenge the notification.
Chief Justice Amer Farooq said that PEMRA has completely banned the court reporting. He said now is the age of media, my observation given here through electronic media can be heard by people in America.
PEMRA's lawyer Saad Hashmi said that PEMRA has given a direction that only the written order of the court can be reported.
