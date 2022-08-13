LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram has said "Pakistan is our identity and today is the day to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country".

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'National songs competition', organised in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations, at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, The Mall, here on Saturday. The event was organised by the Unique Group and Aiwan-e-Iqbal jointly.

Prof Abdul Mannan said the Muslims of Subcontinent won freedom due to sincere and concerted efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Addressing the participants, Director Research & Innovation at Lahore College for Women University Dr Aqsa Shabbir said "we all are living in an independent country today only because of sacrifices of our forefathers and leaders of Pakistan Movement".

She told the students of the Unique Group of Institutions that they were lucky to have a chance of studying in such an institution which was not only providing them with quality education but also grooming them through co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Former hockey player and Olympian Sheikh Usman, speaking at the ceremony, said sports teach players discipline, which is one of motto slogans of the Quaid-e-Azam. He urged students to hold high Pakistan's flag in the world by winning the international sports events.

Earlier, the final round of 'National songs competition' was held and the winners were awarded certificates, shields and cash prizes.

The ceremony was attended by Unique Group Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Manager Promotions, Sports & Admin Prof Riaz-ul-Haq, teachers, staff and a large number of students.