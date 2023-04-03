(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said it was a critical juncture for the nation which would have to decide whether to support the decisions taken based on collective consciousness or the ones based on "arrogance and stubbornness".

Reacting to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, he said, "Niazi is though an anarchist as well as a lawbreaker" yet he had rightly said the nation would have to take rational decisions at the critical time.

Whether the nation, he said, would still fall prey to temptation or stand up for righteousness. Whether it would continue supporting those who respected the institutions or the ones who disrespected them to satisfy their egos.

Whether it wanted to adopt democratic attitudes or adopt a culture of intolerance. Whether it supported the law enforcers or those who hurled petrol bombs at them.

He said the nation would have to take a decision that whether it stood with those who attacked the courts or sided with those who respected the judiciary. Whether it supported those who did justice or those who "stick to their stubbornness in the name of justice".

The biggest question for the nation, he added, was to decide whether it adhered to the democratic values of "respect, and live and let others live", or it stood with the crazies who only went for "killing and burning properties".