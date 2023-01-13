UrduPoint.com

It's Hard For Any Democrat To Dissolve An Assembly: Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM

It's hard for any democrat to dissolve an assembly: Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the assembly is a representative institution of masses and it is hard for any democrat to dissolve it before completion of its time.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said the summary for dissolution of the assembly had been received last night, and a decision had to be taken on it within two days, adding that after its approval, the assembly would stand dissolved.

The governor said that he had to determine the date of the elections.

Elections have to be held in 90 days, and the holy month of Ramzan also falls during this period of time, he said adding that "If elections are held before Ramzan, there will be very short period of time for election." A decision would be made after reviewing all related things, he added.

The governor said that the chief minister and the leader of the opposition had to be asked that they should first decide the issue of caretaker government together. If they could not reach consensus on it, then the next steps would be taken, he added.

