ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said it was high time for effective legislation to safeguard democracy and the constitution, instead of mere chanting slogans.

He expressed these views in the National Assembly while making a demand for constituting a joint parliamentary committee on the judicial reforms through effective legislation.

"Pakistan's journey to democracy will remain incomplete without bringing judicial reforms .

. . The PPP is ready for it (judicial reforms) as it is an unfinished agenda of the Charter of Democracy (CoD), signed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) Quaid Nawaz Sharif," he said.

Bilawal said there were certain issues related to the formation of court benches, taking suo moto notices and appointments of judges in superior courts, which needed to be addressed.

