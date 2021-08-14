Its high time to stand united to cope with challenges faced by Pakistan: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that Pakistan was currently facing various challenges and Afghanistan's deteriorating situation would also have its impact on Pakistan, so it was high-time to stand united as a nation to cope with challenging times.

Talking to media after laying wreath and offering Fateha at Mausoleum of the Father of Nation in connection with Independence Day, the Governor Sindh emphasized upon keeping the differences aside and to make collective efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said, "On the auspicious day of Independence at Mausoleum of Quaid, we pledged that we will leave no stone unturned to protect our country and will not let any interior or exterior threats to affect the stability of our country".

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.