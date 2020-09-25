It’s honor to be called Pak Army’s spokesperson, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

The Railways Minister claims phone call data will jolt the country if he leaks it, reveals details about meetings.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that he felt honour to be called a spokesperson and agent of Pakistan Army.

Sheikh Rasheed said all political leaders including Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman held one-on-one meetings. Rasheed said that he was not an agent of Modi or Indian spy agency RAW.

He expressed these views while responding to criticism by opposition parties on Friday.

“I’ll stand by Pakistan Army in battle ground,” said Sheikh Rasheed while expressing his desire for martyrdom for the country.

He stated: “I have just revealed details about meetings but phone calls data will jolt the country if he leaks it,”.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed came down hard upon the opposition parties, saying that the meeting with army chief and DG ISI should be a matter of honour for them.

He said it was the army which assisted civil governments in dam projects, cleaning of nullah, flood situation, locust operations.

He also pointed out that they prestigious department was doing all for the development of Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa clearly said that army would support every civilian government.

In reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s APC address, he said that it seemed a speech by an India politician. He added that Nawaz Sharif landed in trouble due to his own daughter Maryam Nawaz.

“Opposition wants fight with Imran Khan before Senate elections,” said Sheikh Rasheed. He went on to say that the things would clearer in December of January. The minister also appreciated the prime minister and said that Imran Khan would root out the menace of corruption from the country.

He said: “Public should come out against the corrupt leaders who looted public money,”.

PTI government could not fight against sugar and wheat mafias as they all were united but hoped that such elements would be removed soon, he added.