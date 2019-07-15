Former President of Pakistan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is beyond his comprehension that how foreign funding was transferred direct to Shehbaz Sharif account

Replying to another query about appearing before a new judge, Zardari said, praise be to God that I will appear before new judge today.