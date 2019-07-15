UrduPoint.com
It's Incomprehensible How Foreign Funding Transferred Direct To Shehbaz Sharif? Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

It's incomprehensible how foreign funding transferred direct to Shehbaz Sharif? Asif Zardari

Former President of Pakistan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is beyond his comprehension that how foreign funding was transferred direct to Shehbaz Sharif account

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Former President of Pakistan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is beyond his comprehension that how foreign funding was transferred direct to Shehbaz Sharif account?Replying to a query from journalists upon reaching Accountability Court on Monday former President said money comes in the State Bank of Pakistan first so he can't understand that how foreign funding transferred directly to Shehbaz Sharif.

Replying to another query about appearing before a new judge, Zardari said, praise be to God that I will appear before new judge today.

