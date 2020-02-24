UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Its Ironic That Those Who Pushed People In Quagmire Of Problems Were Now Talking About Their Resolution:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

Its ironic that those who pushed people in quagmire of problems were now talking about their resolution:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday it was ironic that those who pushed the people in the quagmire of problems were now talking about their resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday it was ironic that those who pushed the people in the quagmire of problems were now talking about their resolution.

In a tweet, she said that Shahbaz Sharif's statement was tale of the PML-N loot and plunder from his own mouth.

She said that the people remember closure of industries in the PML-N rule, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan has revived the industrial sector.

She said that Shahbaz Sharif was drawing salary and perks from the Parliament but not performing his duties as opposition leader. Those who looted and plundered national wealth had gone abroad on the pretext of medical treatment to fill coffers of their children. She asked why Shahbaz Sharif was issuing statements from abroad and not returning home.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan From Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by one wick ..

1 minute ago

HBL PSL 2020 schedule of practice sessions and pre ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 11 th annual reu ..

12 minutes ago

Nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are opti ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan fully secure to hold all type of int'l sp ..

8 minutes ago

Day long Script Writing Workshop on March7

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.