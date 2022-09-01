UrduPoint.com

'It's National Duty To Help Flood Victims'; Says Balighur Rehman

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 07:00 PM

'It's national duty to help flood victims'; says Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that it is national duty to help flood victims in difficult times and philanthropists should come forward to support people in distress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that it is national duty to help flood victims in difficult times and philanthropists should come forward to support people in distress.

Talking to MPAs Imran Nazir, Sumbul Malik and General Secretary PML-N Women Wing Kanwal Pervez during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said all political workers should join hands to help the people in need, adding that more than 100 crore rupees in cash and essential goods had been sent to the flood-hit areas of South Punjab with the help of philanthropists.

Governor Balighur Rehman said all efforts were being made to the call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the prime minister was determined that:" We will not relax until the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims".

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself was visiting flood-affected areas and making coordinated efforts for flood victims with the national institutions, especially the NDMA, PDMA, Pakistan Army, provincial governments, district governments, Pakistan Red Crescent and Provincial Red Crescent.

'This difficult hour is a test for all of us and every one of us should play one's role in it', he said while making a fervent appeal to the people to play their essential role in collecting relief materials and funds for the flood affectees.

The governor said the vice chancellors and faculty members of universities had also been directed to collect relief materials and funds for the flood victims, adding that he was also monitoring the flood relief campaign in the universities.

