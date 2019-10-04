UrduPoint.com
'Its Not Matter Of Protocol But Doctors' Attitude Towards Patients': MPA Sabeen Gull Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

'Its not matter of protocol but doctors' attitude towards patients': MPA Sabeen Gull Khan

MPA Sabeen Gul Khan on Friday said that Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of Nishtar hospital was suspended due to non-serious attitude towards patients,not on protocol issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:MPA Sabeen Gul Khan on Friday said that Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of Nishtar hospital was suspended due to non-serious attitude towards patients,not on protocol issue.

While addressing a press conference here at Multan Press Club, the MPA said "Did I call the doctors at home? Did I demand the doctors should check my daughter first? Nothing of that sort happened.It is my right to ask why such a campaign was running against her on tv channels and social media platforms that the DMS was suspended for not giving protocol to her".

She explained that on July 4, 2019, she had gone to the Medical Superintendent for check up of her daughter on suspicions that she might be infected by dengue.MS sent her to OPD with DMS Dr. Shahid to accompany her.Dr.Shahid seemed unhappy but reluctantly accompanied her to the OPD but found that Dr. Sadia was not available there.

Upon this, she added, she went to Dr. Sadia's office and waited outside for around fifteen minutes for her turn. Then, after seeking permission, she said, she entered the office where no patient was present and Dr.

Sadia was talking to two women.

She said that she then gave reference of the MS and also introduced herself but the doctor told her to go outside.

Meanwhile, DMS Dr. Shahid entered the office and supported Dr. Sadia's assertion.

The MPA said that she then returned to the office of MS along with her ailing daughter and complained of doctors' attitude.

She questioned:"Was waiting outside for my turn was my protocol? Was entering doctor's office with prior permission was my protocol?" It happened three months ago, she said adding neither she got the doctors transferred nor suspended then.

"I followed rules and regulations and submitted a privilege motion in the Punjab Assembly which was my right." The committee, after hearing her complaint, recommended suspension of the DMS till the time the inquiry proceedings are completed, she said. She said that she never influenced the committee in any way and just presented her stance on the incident.

PTI women wing leaders Gulshan Waraich, Ghazal Siddiqui, Ismat Jabeen and Sadia Bhutta accompanied the MPA on the occasion.

