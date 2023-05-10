UrduPoint.com

It's Not Political Disagreement But Antagonism Against State: Minister For Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 10:55 PM

It's not political disagreement but antagonism against state: Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan it was not a political disagreement but rather synonymous with antagonism towards the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan it was not a political disagreement but rather synonymous with antagonism towards the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the track record of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in bringing violence into the political pitch was nothing new.

Minister alleged that today Pakistan's democracy was facing off a fascist mob, hell-bent to create anarchy and chaos in the country. Nevertheless, the government remains steadfast in its decision not to appease the fascist group.

Referring to Imran arrest, he said that a party's leader has been arrested on corruption charges by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and they have caused damage to the country and state properties on the name of protest, which he regarded as a deplorable disgrace.

To a query, minister responded that the services of the military have been obtained to support the civil administration in various parts of the country, where the fundamental rights of citizens were still protected.

