UrduPoint.com

It's Not Politics If One Gives Priority To Personal Interests: Federal Minister For Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 07:41 PM

It's not politics if one gives priority to personal interests: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that in politics when personal interest is given priority over national interest, then politics is no longer politics, it becomes a war of interests

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that in politics when personal interest is given priority over national interest, then politics is no longer politics, it becomes a war of interests.

He stated this while addressing the convocation of Standard College for Girls here as the special guest, held at the Heritage Club, Sialkot.

The minister said that Sialkot city had given him respect and recognition. "Wherever I go, people know me as a man from Sialkot," he said in a lighter vein.

The federal minister said that during the last 33 years, he and his fellows served the city, and people could see the signs of services of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) it rendered here.

Kh Asif said that during the four-year rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), resources of the province had been looted mercilessly. He said that the biggest project that Nawaz Sharif had given to the city was Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. Kh Asif said that earlier it used to take three-and-a-half hours to reach Lahore from Sialkot, but now one could cover this distance in one-and-a-half hours.

The same motorway would now connect GT Road at Kharian and the journey time would shorten further, he added.

The minister said that the city had a women university, called Government College for Women University, so that higher education was available in the city for female students. "I am proud that the daughters of this city are attending this convocation in large numbers today. They have completed their education and they are starting a new journey towards their new destination," Kh Asif added.

The federal minister said that this year is the election year. "Even in a short period of time, we will try to improve the quality of life for the residents of Sialkot," he promised. He said that all problems that the country was facing at the moment would be solved gradually.

Director and Principal of Standard College for Girls Sialkot Mohsin Bilal thanked all the participants including the federal minister, and said that women play an important role in the national development.

A total of 120 female students were awarded certificates at the convocation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Road Man Same Sialkot Kharian Turkish Lira Women Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Masdar inaugurates 200MW Baynouna Solar Park in Jo ..

Masdar inaugurates 200MW Baynouna Solar Park in Jordan

10 seconds ago
 US Nuclear Submarine Makes Port Call in South Kore ..

US Nuclear Submarine Makes Port Call in South Korea - Navy

4 minutes ago
 Red Rose, Montessori School holds Scrabble Trainin ..

Red Rose, Montessori School holds Scrabble Training Festival

4 minutes ago
 City Police continue tight security hold-up

City Police continue tight security hold-up

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Ishaq Dar disc ..

4 minutes ago
 Incidents of street crimes need attention of autho ..

Incidents of street crimes need attention of authorities concerned

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.