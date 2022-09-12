UrduPoint.com

It's Not Time For Politics But Helping Flood Victims: Saad Rafique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 09:13 PM

It's not time for politics but helping flood victims: Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that it was not time for politics but helping the flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that it was not time for politics but helping the flood victims.

While talking to the media here, he said that one third of the country drowned in flood and millions of Pakistanis were affected due to it . He said that the federal government, provincial governments, National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, and non-governmental organisations were playing their role for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Whether it suited anyone to quarrel, hold a public meeting daily and stage a drama on this occasion, he questioned. Instead of going into the field and helping the flood victims, a party and its leader were continuously attacking the government so that it could not do any work, he added.

The federal minister criticised former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and said that he attempted to stop signing of the deal with the International Monetary Fund so that Pakistan could default.

He said that if they could not help the flood victims and the country then they should stop creating hurdles in the process of helping the victims and saving the country from default, at least, but they were creating hurdles.

He said that their politics had been exposed in the current situation. They apparently claimed to be saviour of the masses but actually they were insensitive.

Saad said that he was going to Sindh province where railway installations had been affected badly due to floods. He said that freight operations were being carried out with difficulty but could not afford to operate passenger trains till the water receded. He appealed to the people of the Punjab and others to come forward and help their brethren in this situation.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before an accountability court in connection with the Paragon City case. The court adjourned hearing of the matter till September 23.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Punjab Flood Water Khawaja Saad Rafique September Media From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Bombing Kills 3 Children in Syrian Camp - Reports

Bombing Kills 3 Children in Syrian Camp - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Fligh ..

Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes

26 seconds ago
 Macron to Attend Farewell Ceremony for UK Queen El ..

Macron to Attend Farewell Ceremony for UK Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 - R ..

27 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman fears danger for Sindh as Kotri Barr ..

Sherry Rehman fears danger for Sindh as Kotri Barrage in high flood

30 seconds ago
 US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike W ..

US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike Would Be 'Economic Disaster'

16 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With I ..

IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With Iran as Soon as Possible

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.