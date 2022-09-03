UrduPoint.com

It's Not Time For Rallies, Public Meetings: Attaullah Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that it's not time for holding rallies and public meetings but to help the flood victims

While talking to the media here, he said that the nation was facing destruction due to unprecedented floods and affectees should be helped in this situation. He said that the Federal government was utilizing all resources for rehabilitation of flood victims.

He questioned whether it was the responsibility of the federal government only to help the flood victims. He alleged that the Punjab government did not perform its duty in this regard. He remarked that service to the nation was important instead of holding public meetings in the current situation.

The special assistant said that he was implicated in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case in the light of false supplementary statements.

He said that it was alleged that he (Attaullah Tarar) attacked a Punjab Assembly official and tore his uniform. He claimed that all allegations were baseless and called to bring any evidence against him.

He said, "Hamza Shehbaz has returned and by-polls are also near, so we will intensify our political activities in Punjab." He said, "We are busy in the service to the nation and not holding any political public meetings like the opponents".

He said, "We have not adopted any anti-Pakistan narrative and also not been involved in attacks on institutions like opponents."He questioned whether the opponents had any reply to the Tosha Khana scandal, wheat flour scandal, sugar scandal and BRT Peshawar scandal.

