It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan this autumn

The announcement was made by Kensington Palace on Twitter.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan this autumn.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Kensington Palace wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn.”

The visit will be made at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Further details will be advised in due course, Kensington Palace wrote.

Earlier, Princess Diana had visit Pakistan for her trip to the northern areas.

After the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had invited them to visit Pakistan.

Sharing a picture of Princess Diana’s visit to Pakistan, PIA wrote in a tweet, “We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana & her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, & we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when! #PIA”

Pakistanis are already excited about the royal visit.