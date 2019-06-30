UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It’s Official! Prince William, Kate Middleton To Visit Pakistan This Autumn

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:07 AM

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan this autumn

The announcement was made by Kensington Palace on Twitter.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan this autumn.

The announcement was made by Kensington Palace on Twitter.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Kensington Palace wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn.”

The visit will be made at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Further details will be advised in due course, Kensington Palace wrote.

Earlier, Princess Diana had visit Pakistan for her trip to the northern areas.

After the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had invited them to visit Pakistan.

Sharing a picture of Princess Diana’s visit to Pakistan, PIA wrote in a tweet, “We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana & her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, & we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when! #PIA”

Pakistanis are already excited about the royal visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Marriage Visit Cambridge Meghan Markle Sunday PIA

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Press: Europe heat signals need for climate ac ..

54 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2019 in Pakistan

54 minutes ago

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

11 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

11 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.