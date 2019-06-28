UrduPoint.com
Its Our Collective Responsibility To Make Pakistan Great : Senator Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:02 PM

Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that by showing commitment and hard work Pakistan will soon be among the leading countries of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that by showing commitment and hard work Pakistan will soon be among the leading countries of the world.

Senator Faisal Javed, while reacting on DG ISPR's tweet regarding Seminar on Economy, has stated that commitment, hard-work and honesty will take Pakistan among the leading countries in the world, according to details issued by party's Central Media Department.

"Together we can and together we must strive to make our country progress", he emphasized.

He said that with unity we must strive to make our country progress. "It is our responsibility to make Pakistan what it was really destined to be Great", he added.

