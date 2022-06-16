UrduPoint.com

It's Terrorism On Education To Ban Trust Schools In IIOJK: Hurriyat Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

It's terrorism on education to ban trust schools in IIOJK: Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the imposition of ban by Hindutva government led by Narendra Modi on schools run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service, Hurriyat leader, Jameel Ahmad, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and APHC AJK leader Altaf Ahmad Butt in their statements, termed the ban as terrorism unleashed by the Modi regime on education in IIOJK.

They said such discriminatory action of the Indian government is a selective crackdown on IIOJK institutions.

This crackdown on educational institutions is grossly unfair, unjust, anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim policy of the BJP government.

They urged the UN and other global organizations working for education all over the world to intervene and put pressure on India to take back its decision.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Education Narendra Modi Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All Government Fat

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

26 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

2 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.