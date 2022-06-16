ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the imposition of ban by Hindutva government led by Narendra Modi on schools run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service, Hurriyat leader, Jameel Ahmad, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and APHC AJK leader Altaf Ahmad Butt in their statements, termed the ban as terrorism unleashed by the Modi regime on education in IIOJK.

They said such discriminatory action of the Indian government is a selective crackdown on IIOJK institutions.

This crackdown on educational institutions is grossly unfair, unjust, anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim policy of the BJP government.

They urged the UN and other global organizations working for education all over the world to intervene and put pressure on India to take back its decision.