Mainwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said it was time for police in Punjab to move beyond the thana-kutchery culture prevalent in the country for decades and develop as a force on modern lines.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the Model Police Station in his hometown of Mianwali, the premier said it was important that the citizens get a "sense of confidence" when they approach a police station for the resolution of their problems.

"When police performs effectively it can change the fate of the country," he said.He said the setting up of model police stations was only "the beginning" and the initiative reflects the "new mindset" in naya Pakistan.

The prime minister said he wanted to see the Punjab police evolve by eliminating political pressures and through meritocracy, following in the footsteps of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He informed the Punjab inspector general of police that the government will support them in all areas and make funds available for the force.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Mianwali police station, Prime Minister Imran received a guard of honour presented by Punjab police personnel, Radio Pakistan reported. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.On the occasion, the Punjab police chief briefed the prime minister about the working of model police stations.

Under the government initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up throughout the province where CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the police's performance.