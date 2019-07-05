(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Friday said it is imperative to control expenditures to save economy from the burden of loans "We are the custodian of national kitty and every penny would be spent on public welfare", he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members who called on him.

The minister said public friendly budget had started a new era of genuine development and prosperity in the province.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that lavish expenditures of rulers had been done away and resources were being spent for bringing about prosperity in backward areas.

Talking to a delegation, the minister said a new example had been set by starting the austerity drive from Chief Minister's Office.

He said the government was taking practical measures for development and prosperity of people and to improve the quality of life in far-flung areas. The government would complete its five-year term and the PTI would clean sweep the next elections on the basis of its performance.

He said the corrupt elements were reaping what they had sown because jail was the best place for those who pushed the country into the quagmire of crises.

On the other hand, the taxpayers' money was being spent on public welfare schemes. Delay in public welfare schemes would not be tolerated and the journey of public service would continue at fast pace, the minister concluded.