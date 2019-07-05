UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It's Time To Control Expenditure To Save Economy: Punjab Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:35 PM

It's time to control expenditure to save economy: Punjab minister

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Friday said it is imperative to control expenditures to save economy from the burden of loans "We are the custodian of national kitty and every penny would be spent on public welfare", he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members who called on him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Friday said it is imperative to control expenditures to save economy from the burden of loans "We are the custodian of national kitty and every penny would be spent on public welfare", he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members who called on him.

The minister said public friendly budget had started a new era of genuine development and prosperity in the province.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that lavish expenditures of rulers had been done away and resources were being spent for bringing about prosperity in backward areas.

Talking to a delegation, the minister said a new example had been set by starting the austerity drive from Chief Minister's Office.

He said the government was taking practical measures for development and prosperity of people and to improve the quality of life in far-flung areas. The government would complete its five-year term and the PTI would clean sweep the next elections on the basis of its performance.

He said the corrupt elements were reaping what they had sown because jail was the best place for those who pushed the country into the quagmire of crises.

On the other hand, the taxpayers' money was being spent on public welfare schemes. Delay in public welfare schemes would not be tolerated and the journey of public service would continue at fast pace, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Budget Jail Money National University From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provides services to 880 road accident ..

29 seconds ago

Education Deptt. Khyber kicks out 1122 ghost emplo ..

31 seconds ago

Indian Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sucha Soda

32 seconds ago

Three profiteers held in Sialkot

36 seconds ago

Youth killed in dacoity in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of F ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.