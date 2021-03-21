UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It's Time To Demonstrate March 23, 1940 Spirit: Kamoka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

It's time to demonstrate March 23, 1940 spirit: Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka has said that the spirit and unity of March 23, 1940 was unprecedented and now is the time to demonstrate that spirit to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to APP, he said that March 23, 1940 was a historic day as Pakistan Resolution was passed and the Muslims of the Subcontinent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves. He said that the resolution set a direction for creation of Pakistan and ultimately the goal was achieved with an organised struggle under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that our youth had played a vital role in the struggle for Pakistan and now they would have to play a role for progress of the country.

Faizullah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was trying its best to set the country on the path envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He said that the government was bringing reforms with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan's resources and their redistribution from the rich to the disadvantaged classes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Road Progress March Muslim From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DEWA marks World Water Day 2021

11 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to ..

26 minutes ago

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.