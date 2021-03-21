(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka has said that the spirit and unity of March 23, 1940 was unprecedented and now is the time to demonstrate that spirit to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to APP, he said that March 23, 1940 was a historic day as Pakistan Resolution was passed and the Muslims of the Subcontinent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves. He said that the resolution set a direction for creation of Pakistan and ultimately the goal was achieved with an organised struggle under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that our youth had played a vital role in the struggle for Pakistan and now they would have to play a role for progress of the country.

Faizullah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was trying its best to set the country on the path envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He said that the government was bringing reforms with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan's resources and their redistribution from the rich to the disadvantaged classes.