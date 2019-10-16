Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said it was time to maintain internal unity instead of indulging in the politics of creating chaos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said it was time to maintain internal unity instead of indulging in the politics of creating chaos.

The journey had started to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan but some disgruntled people were trying to impede it, he said while talking to citizens and notables from D G Khan, who called on him here at his office.

The chief minister said the people had already rejected those elements who were afraid of a change and would shun them in future too.

He said those who were making a hue and cry had no agenda for public welfare.

They would fail in their endeavours as they were doing the politics of personal interests, he added.

"No one will be allowed to hinder the national development process," he asserted.

Buzdar said, "We all will move forward to realize the dream of change in the country." The government was all-out efforts to bring a real change in the country, he added.

The chief minister regretted that the economy was ruined due to wrong policies of the previous tenures.

He listened to the problems of people and issued directions for their solution.