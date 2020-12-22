(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the ministries to perform, because very short time of almost 2 and half year period has been left in power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there was no execuse anymore that they were new in power and did not understand the system, and vowed to deliver to provide relief to the masses.

The Prime Minister outlined the challenges for his government including power sector, inflation and pension.

He said they needed to focus agricuture sector.

"Time is very short, because almost two years time has left to deliver," said the Prime Minister while addressing the national media after Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"No excuse for us that we are new in power and have very short experience of two and half year," said the PM.

He stated that the ministeries now must deliver to provide relief to the public.

He also explained how inflaiton increased and what were the factors.

The PM said that the current account was in surplus now for last five months. He stated that subsidy should target now the lowest segments of the society.

He vowed to focus export to empower the national economy.

Imran Khan also directed CDA Chairamn to remove all the encroachments on Margala road and gave one-week time.

He also made it clear that they always took decision with consensus and warned the ministers that they should pressurize for any matter on behest of any lobby.