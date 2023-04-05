Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

‘It’s Your Last Week,’ Fawad Chaudhary Asks Maryam  ‘to Pack Things’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:12 PM

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

The PTI leader has strongly reacted to the fiery speech of the PML-N leader, accusing her and her party of holding public gatherings on government money.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Fawad Chaudhary strongly reacted to the speech of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in which she targeted the apex court, its chief justice and some other judges.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary shared the video clip of Maryam speech in the lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi.

Fawad Chaudhary wrote, “ Did you not have property in London or Pakistan, then it was found that the money for properties went out of Pakistan on Qatari trucks, there is no country left where you did not create fake companies, holding public meetings on government money is not politics Pack it's the last week,”.

During her speech, Maryam directed her comments towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), who she claimed had been emotional during a recent hearing. She argued that the CJP should have shown emotion when an elected Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted from office due to an expired Iqama. She also questioned why the CJP did not show any emotion when an election won by Nawaz was handed over to Imran Khan.

Maryam further criticized the CJP for not being emotional about his brother, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who she claimed was suffering. She also claimed that politicians were sent to jail on the orders of former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Maryam, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, accused General (retired) Faiz of controlling the judicial system and using videos to force judiciary members to deliver desired verdicts.

She also alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan facilitated the ex-spymaster.

Maryam questioned the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and asked whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride.

She further criticized Imran for failing to mention those who went into hiding when court summons were sent to them. Maryam accused Imran of being at fault and his facilitators being in the judiciary. She also criticized Imran's hypocrisy for talking about the law and Constitution despite throwing shoes at banners of judges in the past.

Maryam accused the CJP of encouraging Imran's violation of the Constitution and causing anarchy in the country. She also alleged that Imran and his facilitators had a plan in store, which was to be executed by September before the new CJP takes charge.

Maryam accused the top judge of facilitating Imran and rewriting the Constitution. She called on the CJP to take notice of recent audio leaks, including the one purportedly featuring Justice Naqvi. Maryam further questioned why the Constitution, which was used for Punjab, was not being implemented in KP. She asserted that elections would take place on time, and whenever they did, Imran would emerge as the loser.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Twitter London Rawalpindi Money Inter Services Intelligenc September Muslim Fawad Chaudhry From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

24 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

36 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

45 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

1 hour ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.