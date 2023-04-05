‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader has strongly reacted to the fiery speech of the PML-N leader, accusing her and her party of holding public gatherings on government money.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Fawad Chaudhary strongly reacted to the speech of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in which she targeted the apex court, its chief justice and some other judges.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary shared the video clip of Maryam speech in the lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi.

Fawad Chaudhary wrote, “ Did you not have property in London or Pakistan, then it was found that the money for properties went out of Pakistan on Qatari trucks, there is no country left where you did not create fake companies, holding public meetings on government money is not politics Pack it's the last week,”.

During her speech, Maryam directed her comments towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), who she claimed had been emotional during a recent hearing. She argued that the CJP should have shown emotion when an elected Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted from office due to an expired Iqama. She also questioned why the CJP did not show any emotion when an election won by Nawaz was handed over to Imran Khan.

Maryam further criticized the CJP for not being emotional about his brother, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who she claimed was suffering. She also claimed that politicians were sent to jail on the orders of former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Maryam, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, accused General (retired) Faiz of controlling the judicial system and using videos to force judiciary members to deliver desired verdicts.

She also alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan facilitated the ex-spymaster.

Maryam questioned the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and asked whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride.

She further criticized Imran for failing to mention those who went into hiding when court summons were sent to them. Maryam accused Imran of being at fault and his facilitators being in the judiciary. She also criticized Imran's hypocrisy for talking about the law and Constitution despite throwing shoes at banners of judges in the past.

Maryam accused the CJP of encouraging Imran's violation of the Constitution and causing anarchy in the country. She also alleged that Imran and his facilitators had a plan in store, which was to be executed by September before the new CJP takes charge.

Maryam accused the top judge of facilitating Imran and rewriting the Constitution. She called on the CJP to take notice of recent audio leaks, including the one purportedly featuring Justice Naqvi. Maryam further questioned why the Constitution, which was used for Punjab, was not being implemented in KP. She asserted that elections would take place on time, and whenever they did, Imran would emerge as the loser.