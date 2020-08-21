UrduPoint.com
Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Appreciates Govt Stance On Israel

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:31 PM

The meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee, which was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, supported and appreciated the stance of the government about Israel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee, which was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, supported and appreciated the stance of the government about Israel.

The role played by the Ulema and religious community in the creation and development of Pakistan was a bright chapter of the history. The situation required that religious communities and scholars must continue playing their leading role for maintaining sectarian harmony, national unity and maintenance of law and order in the society, said a handout issued here on Friday.

"We assure the nation, through the Punjab government, that the religious community is fully cognizant of the needs and requirements of national security and they will be standing like a solid rock with the nation in the time of need," they reaffirmed.

The Ulema and religious scholars of different schools of thought would adopt a positive and moderate attitude in their sermons to avoid any conflict. The Ulema would especially stress the unity of Muslims and tolerance and any conflict would be avoided. Complete cooperation would be extended to the administration for maintenance of law and order, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The best cooperation between government and religious segments, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was praiseworthy and the Punjab government deserved appreciation.

The services of the Pakistan Army, Punjab police and other security agencies were praiseworthy for dealing with terrorism.

